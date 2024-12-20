Toyota Planning To Rename bZ4X Hoping To Rebrand Failed EV

While Toyota may have thought it was clever when it came up with the name for the bZ4X EV, it hasn’t been particularly well received. As a result, a change is reportedly coming soon, according to the regional director for Toyota Canada in Quebec. While recently speaking with members of Canada’s automotive media, Patrick Ryan revealed that the electric SUV is going to be rebranded. He did not say when, but it could be for the 2026 model year as the 2025 model has already been presented and keeps the bZ4X name.



