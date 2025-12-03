Toyota Plans Blitz Of 9 New Electric Vehicles By The End Of Next Year

Toyota has pledged to launch nine new full electric cars by the end of next year, including a pick-up and a production version of the Land Cruiser Se concept.

Three SUVs – the new Urban Cruiser and C-HR+, plus the revised bZ4X – make up three of the six models that will wear Toyota badges. And at its annual media forum event in early March, it showed shadowy silhouettes of three more cars – a pair of larger SUVs and a pick-up truck – due before the end of 2026.

”With the following three we will establish a big focus on activities and lifestyle,” said Toyota’s head of design Simon Humphries.