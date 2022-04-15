Toyota Plans To Make 20 Models Relevant Again With The LATE Addition Of Apple Car Play And Android Audio

Toyota consistently earns top marks for dependability and quality, but the company isn't perfect. Infotainment software, the main point of interaction with newer vehicles, has long been an issue for Toyota Lexus and a significant drawback to owning one of their vehicles. However, that will change over the next few years as the pair roll out a next-generation interface. Toyota was painfully slow to adopt what are now considered relatively basic features, such as Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, but the auto giant appears to have learned from its mistakes. A company executive told Automotive News that the rollout of new infotainment tech will be "the fastest ramp-up that we've ever had for a multimedia system."



