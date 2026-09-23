Toyota Plans To Sell 400,000 EREV Vehicles In Areas Where Charging Infrastructure Isn't Fully Developed

Agent009 submitted on 9/23/2026 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:07:25 AM

Views : 772 | Category: Spy News | Source: | SOURCE: www.carscoops.com

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 Toyota is known for its expertise in hybrids and its refusal to put all its eggs in the EV basket, which proved to be the right move in such a volatile automotive landscape. The world’s best-selling automaker is now reportedly preparing its first EREVs (range-extender EVs).

 
For those who find it hard to comprehend the different types of electrification, EREVs are basically EVs with the addition of a small gasoline engine used as a generator for the battery pack to extend driving range. This differentiates them from Toyota’s current self-charging hybrid (HEV) and plug-in hybrid (PHEV) lineup, in which the combustion engine is directly connected to the wheels.
 


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Toyota Plans To Sell 400,000 EREV Vehicles In Areas Where Charging Infrastructure Isn't Fully Developed

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