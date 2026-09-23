Toyota Plans To Sell 400,000 EREV Vehicles In Areas Where Charging Infrastructure Isn't Fully Developed

Toyota is known for its expertise in hybrids and its refusal to put all its eggs in the EV basket, which proved to be the right move in such a volatile automotive landscape. The world’s best-selling automaker is now reportedly preparing its first EREVs (range-extender EVs). For those who find it hard to comprehend the different types of electrification, EREVs are basically EVs with the addition of a small gasoline engine used as a generator for the battery pack to extend driving range. This differentiates them from Toyota’s current self-charging hybrid (HEV) and plug-in hybrid (PHEV) lineup, in which the combustion engine is directly connected to the wheels.



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