Toyota Plans To Take The Maverick's Lunch Money

The rugged Toyota Tacoma has stood proud as the best-selling midsize truck in the United States for decades. Now, the company hopes to replicate this success with a smaller, unibody model developed to take the Ford Maverick‘s lunch money. “Decisions have been made. The question is when we can slot it in. It’s not a matter of ‘if,’ at this point. We’ve studied it a lot. We’re dedicated to it. We’re going to figure out how to make it work,” said Cooper Ericksen, the head of planning and strategy for Toyota’s North American division, in an interview with MotorTrend. He added that the truck, whose name hasn’t been announced yet, has been in the works for years.



