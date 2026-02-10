Toyota Plans To Use Open Source Platform To Develop Cheap Cars

Fluorite would have been a fantastic name for a smart car, such as an EV or a self-driving model. Instead, Toyota decided to use it for something nobody saw coming: a game engine. Not a game per se, but a game engine.

In layman's terms, a game engine is the required platform for others to build their games. It's not a game itself but a set of resources that other developers can use, either for free or for a fee, for game development.

So what's everybody's favorite Japanese carmaker doing here?

The launch of Fluorite is surrounded by mystery and full of technical terms. On the one hand, it uses Google's Filament for console-grade 3D rendering. It works with Blender for 3D integration and ECS, which should allow running complex code on what the company refers to as weak hardware.