Toyota Plays "Guess The Car" With New Teaser

Toyota wants to play a game of “guess the car” with us. Based on the height, width, and the interior from a face-on perspective, it’s most likely the XV80 ninth-gen Camry due for the 2025 model year.



The other possibility is the Corolla, but we’re not exactly holding our breath for such a thing. Not only is the Corolla newer than the Camry in the Japanese automaker’s lineup, but it’s not as big of a seller in the United States market as the larger sibling.



How do they stack up in terms of year-to-date sales from January 2023 through September 2023? As per Toyota’s third-quarter sales report, no fewer than 217,975 examples of the Camry were delivered in the US compared to 165,693 for the Corolla.





Read Article