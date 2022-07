Toyota Motor North America (Toyota and Lexus brands) reports sales of 531,105 vehicles in the US during the second quarter of 2022, which is 23% less than a year ago. The year-to-date result is almost 20% below H1 2021 at 1,045,697.



Toyota: 464,382 (down 23%)

Lexus: 66,723 (down 20%)

Total: 531,105 (down 23%)



