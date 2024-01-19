Toyota Prepping Two New Land Cruiser Models To Challenge Land Rover

Toyota is preparing to expand and electrify the Land Cruiser line-up over the coming years, introducing an affordable, urban-focused derivative and a range-topping luxury model, to establish the name as a brand in its own right.



The new electric cars will follow the new ‘core’ Land Cruiser. That model arrives later this year with pure-diesel and mild-hybrid engine options and it is likely to be the final combustion-powered version of Toyota’s venerable offroader, launched in 1951.



Positioned either side of this new ‘J250’ model in marketing terms, the two new electric Land Cruisers will broaden the model line’s appeal by taking it into both more affordable and more luxurious territory, respectively.





