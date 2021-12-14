Toyota Previews 15 Electric Vehicles For The Future - What Do YOU See That Makes You Wonder?

Toyota Motor Co CEO Akio Toyoda hosted a press briefing today on the company’s battery electric vehicle strategies and revealed no fewer than 15 Toyota and Lexus BEVs that it is readying for market launch, in addition to the all-new Toyota bZ4X coming next year.



During the presentation, the executive announced that Toyota is going to roll out 30 BEV models and is forecasting sales of 3.5 million BEVs globally by 2030. He also said that the Lexus brand would become 100% electric in Europe, North America, and China by 2030. It is a very unusual and unexpected move from Toyota to show 15 upcoming EVs at the same time, even though the company did not provide too many details about them.



Read Article