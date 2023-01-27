Toyota Prius GRMN Performance Version Is On The Way

The 2023 Toyota Prius is a far cry from the bland blob is has hitherto been. It might be about to get even more alluring too, because a source out of Japan indicates that Toyota plans to finally offer a performance Prius under its GR brand—just like the 86, Supra, and Corolla.

According to Best Car, which predicted the GR Corolla back in 2020, Toyota plans to introduce a peppy Prius some time between late 2023 and Spring 2024. Tentatively referred to as a GRMN model (technically above the GR level), this Prius will reportedly get an improved unibody, with extra spot welds and industrial adhesives to stiffen the GA-C chassis it shares with the GR Corolla. It'll also gain improved brakes, suspension, and an exclusive interior finish that you'd expect of a GR model.



