Toyota Production Begins On Chinese BZ4 Electric Sedan Starting At $27,000

The Toyota bZ3 has officially entered production in China. The electric sedan is roughly the same size as a Camry and starts at the equivalent of just over $27,000. Chinese consumers can now reserve their own bZ3 for 2,000 RMB ($290). The bZ3 is based on the same e-TNGA platform as the bZ4X and has a claimed CLTC range of 373 miles. Given CLTC estimates are rarely accurate, that figure is probably around 200-250 miles in reality - which is still impressive at this price point.

Inside the bZ3 has a large portrait touchscreen and seating for five adults. Toyota has not disclosed too much information on the powertrain, but we do know the bZ3 is front-wheel drive with battery sizes between 49.92 kWh and 65.28 kWh available. The bZ3 was co-developed with Chinese automaker BYD and is being produced by joint-venture FAW Toyota.







Read Article