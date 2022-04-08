Toyota Profits Tumble 42% In First Quarter Due To Supply Chain Issues

Toyota Motor Corp's profit slumped a worse-than-expected 42% in its first quarter as the Japanese automaker was squeezed between supply constraints and rising costs.

Operating profit for the three months ended June 30 sank to 578.66 billion yen ($4.3 billion) from 997.4 billion yen in the same period a year ago, Toyota said on Thursday, capping a tough period. It has repeatedly cut monthly output goals due to the global chip shortage and COVID-19 curbs on plants in China.

The scale of the earnings hit was far beyond expectations - analysts polled by Refinitiv had estimated a 15% drop - and appeared to catch investors by surprise. Shares of Toyota, the world's biggest automaker by sales, extended losses, sliding 3%.