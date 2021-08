In a 1.5 hour-long presentation, Keiji Yamamoto, Chief Product Integration Officer at Toyota, talked about the automaker’s approach to software development for future models of Toyota and Lexus.

The big news is that Toyota will launch the new Arene Operating System within the next five years while starting from the new-generation Lexus NX this fall, over-the-air updates will be offered more widely following the example of rival automakers Tesla and Volkswagen.