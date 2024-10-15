Toyota Promises To Soldier On With Supra After BMW Kills It's Z4 Sibling

You've probably heard the rumors about how BMW intends to kill off the Z4 once the current generation of the roadster runs its course. The sporty convertible will supposedly go out of production in 2026 without a successor planned. Where does that leave the mechanically related Supra? The temptation is to think Toyota will also retire the Z4's coupe sibling, but apparently, that's not going to be the case. In an interview with CarExpert, a Toyota official was crystal clear regarding the fate of the performance vehicle. Sean Hanley, Toyota Australia's Vice President for Marketing and Sales, said: "There is no plan to discontinue the Supra brand in this car company. I know that. BMW is not Toyota. The notion that Supra is stopping is purely speculative."



