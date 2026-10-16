Toyota has proposed a new 'VEEF' category for cars which run on renewable fuels and said such models should be treated in the same way as electric cars in Europe.

Sanding for 'Vehicles running Exclusively on Eligible Fuels', VEEF would accord renewable fuel-powered ICE cars the same incentives as battery-electric alternatives, in recognition that they also emit no CO2 at the tailpipe.

Toyota said renewable fuels should be officially recognised as a zero-emission solution by the EU, and that regulatory support for the new category would enable Europe to dramatically cut emissions from the 300 million ICE vehicles already on the regions' roads today, rather than gradually replacing them over the coming decades with BEVs.