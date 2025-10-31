Toyota Pulls Back The Covers On The bZ Time Attack AWD Concept

The Japanese automaker is extremely busy these days as it strives to capture everyone's attention in two different corners of the Earth – at the ongoing 2025 Japan Mobility Show in Tokyo and at the 2025 edition of the SEMA Show in Las Vegas, Nevada, between November 4 and 8.

At home in Japan, Toyota Motor Corporation pulled all the stops to make JMS as glorious as its predecessor (Tokyo Motor Show) once was, presenting numerous new models and concepts, including from the new Century sub-brand, the namesake Toyota brand, Lexus, and Daihatsu. Halfway across the globe, TMNA (Toyota Motor North America) is equally eager to impress.