Toyota Quickly Claims No GR GT Sports Cars Have Been Sold Yet - Just That You Won't Be Able To Buy One

Have you been toying with the idea of upgrading from your Toyota GR 86 or Supra to the new GR GT? Well, if you have, know that the Japanese brand isn’t planning to build enough of them for everyone who wants one, and it says so openly. Toyota will deliberately undersupply the GR GT, aiming to put cars in the hands of enthusiasts who will drive them rather than speculators who will list them at a markup. The US is expected to get between 200 and 250 examples. Orders have not opened, and no cars have been sold yet.



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