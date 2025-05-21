Toyota RAV4 GR Sport Only Comes With 320 HP - Is That Enough To Compete In The Market?

Toyota has just rolled out its sportiest RAV4 ever. It wears the GR Sport badging, is powered by a plug-in hybrid system, and boasts 320 horsepower and a wing at the back, unlike any other RAV4. The RAV4 GR Sport arrives in the US for the first time.

If you have never thought of the RAV4 as a sporty SUV, the time has come for you to reset your mind, because Toyota is trying to change the model's reputation. The Japanese automaker took America's best-selling compact SUV and put an ace up its sleeve, turning it into America's only sporty compact SUV.



The all-new Toyota RAV4 GR Sport has just joined the 2026 fully electrified RAV4 lineup. The GR Sport treatment offered by the Gazoo Racing engineers means that the compact SUV gets a GR-tuned chassis, suspension, and steering, while the powertrain is a Toyota-only deal.