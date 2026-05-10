Toyota Raises 2027 Corolla Cross Price By Only $300 - But Drops Entry Level Models To Increase Profits

Toyota Motor North America has just reported the September 2026 and third-quarter sales results for the US automotive market, and things are looking good for the second-largest player in the United States automotive market. So, they’re not stopping there and continue to fully detail the models that are switching to the 2027 model year, even the ones that actually don’t change anything except for the price – which is now higher, of course. The Japanese automaker’s division Toyota Motor North America (TMNA) revealed its sales in September 2026 jumped by more than eight percent to a total of 201,306 units.



Read Article