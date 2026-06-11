Toyota Raises Prices On 2027 RAV4 - Only Offers New Features On Woodland Model

Toyota is making America's best-selling crossover a little tougher and a little more expensive at the same time. The automaker confirmed 2027 RAV4 pricing and specs on November 5, and the headline change sits with the Woodland trim's new suspension hardware.

Every 2027 RAV4 buyer pays more than they did last year, hybrid and plug-in hybrid alike. But the Woodland grade is where the money buys something new: taller ground clearance, revised suspension parts, and a tow hitch aimed at buyers who leave pavement on purpose.