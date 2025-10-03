Toyota Rav4 Production Halted For The Second Time In Two Years Over Single Point Of Failure In Supply Chain

Auto production delays and temporary shutdowns aren’t that uncommon, especially as car companies are hustling to navigate electric vehicle markets and shifting global supply chains. Toyota recently paused production at one of its Japanese supplier’s factories for a much scarier issue after an explosion killed one person on Thursday.

The blast happened at the Chuo Spring Company building in Toyota City, where the supplier builds parts for the RAV4 and Harrier models. This is the second explosion at the facility, which was also shut down after a blast in 2023.



Two other people were injured in the most recent incident, leading Toyota to pause production on four RAV4-related production lines. Local news reported that the explosion happened in a dust collector. The reports also showed photos of the facility, which had holes blown in the roof and windows.