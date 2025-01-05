Toyota Reboots Self Driving Ambitions With Waymo Partnership

When you think about autonomous driving, what comes to mind? Probably Waymo, Tesla, Ford BlueCruise, and GM Super Cruise. Toyota’s also in that race as the company offers a Teammate semi-autonomous driving system on the Lexus LS. It works fine, but they haven’t capitalized on its potential so it’s easy to forget.
 
That’s not a great start, but Toyota seems to be rebooting their autonomous driving efforts as they’ve reached a preliminary agreement with Waymo. It calls for exploring a collaboration “focused on accelerating the development and deployment of autonomous driving technologies.”


