Toyota Recall 211,000 New Prius Vehicles For Rear Doors That Open While Driving

The Toyota Prius is one of the most famous vehicles in the world. Born in late 1997 as the world's first mass-produced hybrid car, it was quickly adopted by celebrities (despite its quirky looks) who wanted to advertise themselves as the promoters of cleaner living. Since 1997 the automotive world has evolved greatly, and the Prius was overtaken in terms of celebrity levels by other, much cleaner vehicles. But the model is still around, doing the rounds as one of the most reliable cars of its kind. That reliable part also translates into the Prius not being the subject of many recalls over the years, despite Toyota's habit of being a sort of champion in this respect. And yet here is the model being the star of its own recall action this week.



