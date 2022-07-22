Toyota Recall 75,000 Tacoma Pickups For Faulty Child Seat Anchors

The upper child seat anchors of the involved vehicles may not have been welded sufficiently and may not meet minimum strength requirements. Vehicles with upper child seat anchor welds that do not meet strength requirements do not comply with applicable regulations in the U.S. An insufficient weld may allow the child seat to move during a sudden stop or crash, increasing the risk of injury.

Toyota is currently developing the remedy for this issue. Once the remedy has been finalized, affected owners will be advised to take their vehicles to a Toyota dealer to have the repair performed.

Owners will be notified by mid-September 2022.