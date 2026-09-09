Toyota Recalls 10,000 C-HR Ev Crossovers For Sloppy Software That Leaves Drivers Without Power

Toyota is recalling approximately 10,000 C-HR electric crossovers sold in North America over a potentially dangerous safety issue. The affected vehicles, all 2026 models, could cut power while driving, which increases the risk of a crash.

According to the automaker, this is caused by a software issue with the Battery Electric Vehicle Electronic Control Unit, which can overcharge the traction battery under regenerative braking when the state of charge is already high. As a reminder, under regenerative braking, the electric motor works as a generator, slowing down the car and sending energy back to the high-voltage battery.