Toyota Recalls 106,000 Tacomas For Brake Failure If Driven Off Road

Toyota is recalling certain 2024 and 2025 Tacoma pickups because mud and dirt build-up could wear a hole in the rear brake lines. It affects 106,061 trucks—ones with four-wheel drive, 16-inch brakes, and 17-inch wheels.
 
According to the recall notice, mud and dirt build-up on the interior of the rear wheels can come into contact with the rear brake hoses, and, over time, may damage the hoses and wear a hole in them. If this happens, the vehicle could experience reduced braking power, increasing the risk of an accident.


