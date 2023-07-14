Toyota Recalls 110,000 Vehicles Air Bag Failures Due To Bad Wiring

Toyota Motor Corp. said it is recalling certain 2023 model year Toyota Corolla, Corolla Cross, Corolla Cross hybrid, Highlander, Highlander hybrid, Tacoma, Lexus RX and RX hybrid and 2024 model year NX and NX hybrid vehicles.

Toyota spokesperson Josh Burns on Wednesday said about 118,000 vehicles are included, “with approximately 110,000 of those in the U.S.”

In affected vehicles, the spiral cable assembly in the steering column may lose electrical connection on the circuit controlling the driver’s airbag.