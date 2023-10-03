Toyota Recalls 130,000 Tundras For Bed Covers That Fly Off At Speed

Toyota had a lot of trouble with the third-generation Tundra ever since the first examples of the breed arrived at dealers. There are still plenty of problems, with the latest issue coming in the form of tonneau covers that may detach while driving due to a badly designed joint. Last year, in early October, the Japanese automaker became aware of the flying tonneau covers after Toyota Motor North America received a technical report from the field. The company retrieved parts for investigation, but no abnormalities were found. Toyota shrugged it off as incomplete tightening during installation, but still decided to monitor the tonneau cover issue in the field.



