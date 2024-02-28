Toyota Recalls 18,600 Vehicles For Backup Cameras With Substandard Performance

Toyota Motor Engineering & Manufacturing has issued a safety recall for certain sedans and coupes equipped with the Panoramic View Monitor 360-degree camera system. Said vehicles may have been produced with bugged software for the parking assist electronic control unit, which prevents the rearview camera image from being displayed within the 2.0 seconds required by FMVSS number 111.

Affected vehicles were manufactured for the 2023 model year exclusively. Suspect vehicles rolled off the assembly line between April 15, 2022 and January 26, 2024. The population comprises the Toyota Mirai hydrogen-fueled sedan, the Lexus LS 500 and LS 500h large sedans, LC 500 and LC 500h coupes, and the ES 250, ES 300h, ES 350 mid-size sedans. No fewer than nine part numbers for the parking assist ECUs are listed in documents published by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Denso supplied the electronic control units.