The world's largest automaker is recalling an estimated 19,000 examples of the C-HR+ worldwide. Known as C-HR in North America due to the lack of an internal combustion alternative in said part of the world, the full-electric sport utility vehicle may experience an overcharge condition during regenerative braking due to a software fault in the EV control unit.

According to Kraftfahrt-Bundesamt, namely the German Federal Ministry for Transport, vehicles produced between June 17, 2025, and July 9, 2026, feature the subject EV control unit software. Said unit manages the electric drive system of the zero-emission crossover, which is produced at the Takaoka plant for all markets. Takaoka is also the home of the mechanically related Subaru Uncharted.