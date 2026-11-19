The most popular Japanese manufacturer in the US market is recalling a whopping 314,029 vehicles fitted with potentially dangerous Takata passenger airbag inflators. Toyota Motor North America hasn't received any reports of ruptures involving this group of inflators, but nevertheless, these inflators are nearing the end of their operational lifespan.

Given the aforementioned, TMNA does not intend to wait for the propellant to degrade beyond safe combustion parameters. Iffy propellant could turn a life-saving airbag deployment into an explosion, risking shrapnel projection throughout the cabin. As of this writing, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has confirmed 28 deaths in the United States of America caused by exploding Takata inflators.