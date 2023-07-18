Toyota Recalls 43,442 RAV4 Prime And Lexus NX 450h+ For Short Circuiting Condition

Joined at the hip to the RAV4 Prime, the Lexus NX 450h+ compact luxury crossover and its Toyota-branded sibling have been recalled to the tune of 43,442 units in the United States of America. Said plug-in hybrid sport utility vehicles are equipped with a DC-DC converter with a potentially damaged module that may short circuit, therefore increasing the risk of a fire. The Japanese automaker became aware of this problem two years ago, back in June 2021, after a field report alleging a flurry of warning messages followed by smoke coming out from the rear seat of a RAV4 Prime. As it happens, the dealer found a damaged plastic cooling duct on the DC-DC converter, which is located under the rear seat of the plug-in hybrid crossover.



