Toyota Recalls 591,000 Vehicles For Instrument Panel Failures

Toyota USA has identified a problem that affects just around 591,000 vehicles in the United States market. As it happens, these vehicles feature 12.3-inch gauge clusters that may go blank at startup. Although Toyota fails to mention this detail in the attached release, said vehicles may fail to conform to Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard 101 requirements.

Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard 102 also needs to be highlighted, for it requires the shift indicator to be displayed in view of the driver. Toyota USA will notify customers about said problem in November 2025 by first-class mail. Dealers will be instructed to update the IPC software or to replace the subject IPC with an improved assembly.



The hideously short-on-info release from Toyota USA's newsroom lists 13 affected nameplates, including 3 models from Lexus. Those nameplates are the LS full-size luxury sedan, TX full-size luxury crossover, and RX mid-size luxury crossover.