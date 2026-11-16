Toyota Recalls 62,000 V6 Powered Tundras For Camshaft Failures

Agent009 submitted on 11/16/2026 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:05:49 AM

Views : 662 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: carbuzz.com

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Toyota is the brand most people turn to for dependability, but its latest Tundra – which replaced the tried-and-tested V8 of past generations with a new twin-turbocharged V6 – has been plagued by quality issues rarely associated with the company.
 
After a string of recalls, including multiple campaigns for engine bearing failures, the full-size pickup has now been recalled yet again. The latest recall once again involves the troublesome V6. Apparently the camshafts could snap while driving, something that could cause a sudden loss of power.


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Toyota Recalls 62,000 V6 Powered Tundras For Camshaft Failures

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