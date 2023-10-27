Toyota Recalls 751,000 Highlanders For Bumpers That Just Fall Off

Agent009 submitted on 10/27/2023 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:08:10 AM

Views : 1,514 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: www.carscoops.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Toyota is recalling three-quarters of a million Highlander and Highlander Hybrid SUVs. The vehicles in question might have a front bumper that could come off too easily and subsequently become a road hazard. The automaker is promising a fix for all 751,000 affected units in the coming weeks.

Toyota released its own statement about the recall today ahead of any public filing with the NHTSA. In it, it says that the approximately 751,000 units span from the 2020 model year through 2023. Both the gas-only Highlander and the Highlander Hybrid are part of the recall.




Read Article


Toyota Recalls 751,000 Highlanders For Bumpers That Just Fall Off

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)