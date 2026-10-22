Toyota Recalls Almost 106,000 Land Cruiser Hybrids For Fire Risk

Toyota Motor North America has a problem it spent around two years trying to understand. It still cannot explain that problem, and that makes this recall all the more interesting. As it happens, a retaining clip on a fuel tube connection can lift, separate the joint, and let gasoline leak. Per TMNA, up to 105,794 examples of the Land Cruiser are being recalled over this concern. 26V673 is the NHTSA campaign number, whereas Toyota refers to it as 26TA23. Covering model years 2024 through 2027 and production dates from November 29, 2023, to October 1, 2026, the 250-series Land Cruiser population is enormous. Truth be told, it appears to cover all US-market vehicles produced through October 1, 2026.



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