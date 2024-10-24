Toyota Recalls Almost 12,000 Tundras And Sequoia Vehicles For Damaged Tires

Toyota Motor North America has identified an issue affecting 11,890 units of the 2024 Tundra pickup truck and Sequoia utility vehicle. According to documents filed with the US auto safety regulator, the passenger-side tires may exhibit inner sidewall damage from the factory. Before going into said factory, let's talk about potentially affected tires.

The list includes nine different models, beginning with Bridgestone Dueler H/Ts with the following sizes: 265/75 R18, 265/60 R20, and 265/50 R22. Next up, the list continues with Sumitomo's Falken Wildpeak A/Ts in 285/65 R18 and 265/60 R20 flavors.