Toyota Recalls Almost 17,000 RAV4 Prime Models For Stalling

Launched in 2018 for the 2019 model year, the fourth-generation RAV4 is Toyota’s bread and butter in the United States of America. No fewer than 399,941 units were delivered in this part of the world in 2022, with the RAV4 featuring no fewer than three engine choices.



As opposed to $27,975 for the combustion-only model and $30,725 for the hybrid, the plug-in hybrid carries a sticker price of $42,340 sans destination charge. Not only does it offer 42 miles (approximately 68 kilometers) of all-electric range, but it’s also pretty damn quick. The official estimate from zero to 60 mph (97 kph) is 5.7 seconds.



