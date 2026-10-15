Toyota Recalls Almost 31,000 2026 RAV4 Hybrids For More Software Issues

Toyota has filed a federal recall for approximately 31,000 units of the 2026 RAV4 Plug-In Hybrid in the United States. A software error in the motor generator electronic control unit can cut power or shut the hybrid system down entirely while the SUV is moving at higher speeds.

The defect sits inside the same powertrain Toyota only recently priced for the 2026 model year. Owners do not need to do anything beyond watching the mail for recall notices, since the fix is a free dealer reflash once notification letters go out.