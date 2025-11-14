Toyota Recalls More 126,691 More Trucks For Catastrophic Engine Failures

Back in April 2024, the folks at Toyota Motor North America recalled 102,092 pickup trucks and sport utility vehicles powered by the V35A twin-turbo V6 for potential engine debris from the manufacturing process. Toyota Motor Manufacturing Alabama is listed in the recall documentation as the supplier of the incorrectly cleaned lumps.

Toyota initially recalled model year 2022 and 2023 vehicles produced from July 30, 2021 through February 13, 2023. But as it happens, the aforementioned problem affects plenty more powerplants. On this occasion, Toyota Motor North America is recalling 126,691 examples of the Tundra, Lexus LX, and the smaller GX.

Between April and August 2025, the company observed an increase in allegations of engine failures on vehicles equipped with this configuration of the 3.4-liter mill.



Some failures appeared to have occurred in a similar manner to the condition reported in the previous recall, namely main bearing failure that leads to a sudden loss of drive power.