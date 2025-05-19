Toyota Recalls Over 400,000 Tundras For Faulty Backup Lights

Toyota has a solid reputation for building reliable cars, trucks and SUVs, but even its tough Tundra pickup isn’t immune to the odd quality gremlin. Almost 500,000 of the midsize utilities are being recalled because of a small fault that could lead to some big damage in the liftgate area – and to anyone or anything near it. The problem is the reversing lights, which some Toyota owners have discovered can let in moisture, causing the lamps to stop working. The fault affects around 443,000 Tundras and Tundra Hybrids built for the 2022-2025 model years, which will need to return to a Toyota dealership to have their light units – two per truck – replaced free of charge.



