Toyota Recalls Prius for The Second Time For Doors That Wont Stay Closed

The fifth-generation Toyota Prius is undoubtedly the most appealing version of the seminal hybrid there’s been yet, still offering all the fuel economy benefits the model’s always brought to the table but with some newfound design flare and driver appeal. Things haven’t all been smooth sailing for the car since it launched in 2022, though – in 2024, it was hit with a recall because a fault was found that might cause the rear doors to open unexpectedly while the car was in motion. Now, it’s facing a second recall in North America, for the same issue no less.



