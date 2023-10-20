Toyota Recalls Some 4Runner Models For Inaccurate Sticker

Internally referred to as N280, the fifth-gen 4Runner was launched in September 2009 for the 2010 model year at the State Fair of Texas. Proudly assembled in Japan, the body-on-frame utility vehicle features FJ Cruiser underpinnings. In other words, the 4Runner is closely related to the N300 Tacoma and the Land Cruiser Prado 150 series.



Facelifted in 2013 for the 2014 model year, the 4Runner is pretty antiquated under the skin. That, however, isn’t a bad thing because all the hardware has been proven extremely reliable over the years. The Japanese manufacturer also had plenty of time to iron out any software- and quality-related concerns, making the 4Runner the most dependable body-on-frame utility vehicle that money can buy in this day and age in the United States of America.





