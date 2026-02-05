Toyota Recalls bZ4X Crossover For Missing Turn Signals

Toyota has a slightly embarrassing recall. It admits that some customers brought their bZ4X crossovers into the dealership for a taillight replacement. But instead of a wired light, they got a simple reflector installed.
 
Don’t worry, this isn’t nearly as large a recall as Toyota’s recent 1 million vehicle recall.
 
Fans of foreign cars will know that the U.S. has some of the strictest turn signal laws around. For example, vehicles for the U.S. market must have a “side marker” flashing turn signal that’s visible when looking at the car from the side. 


