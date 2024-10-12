Toyota Refuses To Bring It's New $14,000 Electric SUV To The US Market

The electric vehicle market in China is increasingly becoming a battleground for automakers looking to offer more for less, and Toyota’s latest entry, the bZ3X, promises to shake things up. Launched in partnership with Toyota’s GAC joint venture, this electric SUV is priced to undercut much of the competition, starting at just 100,000 yuan ($13,800) and capping out at 200,000 yuan ($27,500). With first deliveries slated for March next year, Toyota is making a serious play for value-conscious EV buyers. The entry-level model, known as the 430 Air+, comes equipped with a 50.03 kWh lithium-iron phosphate battery pack. That’s quite a small pack for an SUV of this size, but Toyota says it’s good for 430 km (267 miles) of range on a single charge. However, this is under the CLTC cycle, which is known to be quite generous. This battery powers a single electric motor with a quoted 221 hp (165 kW).



