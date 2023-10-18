Toyota Reinvents The Pickup, But It's Probably Not What You Think It Should Be Like

The U.S. is probably the world's largest market for pickup trucks. Last year alone (and for many years before that) over ten million such vehicles of all makes and sizes were purchased by Americans.

Naturally, the biggest players in this segment are the native American companies, but outsiders don't fall too far behind either. Toyota, for instance, is one of the main contenders, thanks to a rather small, yet effective lineup of pickups.

At the time of writing the Japanese are offering just two pickup truck models on the U.S. market, the Tacoma and the Tundra. It may seem like a reduced lineup, but Toyota seems pleased enough with it not to try a significant expansion.