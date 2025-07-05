Toyota Releases Sporty Corolla FX Edition With All Show And And Go

The all-new Toyota Corolla FX Edition sports the retro Corolla emblem at the back, orange stitching on the seats, and a sporty appearance, but it it seems to be all show and no go: the automaker did not come up with any power upgrades. The special edition will only be available on the US market.

Toyota rolls out the all-new Corolla FX Edition, a tribute to the 1987 Corolla FX16, with special styling that makes it look sportier than the stock versions but keeps it away from the aggressive vibes of the GR Corolla.

The car sports a black vented rear spoiler at the back for improved aerodynamics, in the company of a retro-style Corolla logo placed on the tailgate. It rides on 18-inch gloss white alloy wheels, with black lug nuts and a design similar to the black wheels of the Nightshade trim.



