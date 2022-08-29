Toyota Removes Own Trucking Subsidiary Out Of EV Partnership For Cheating

Agent009 submitted on 8/29/2022 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 7:36:38 AM

Views : 172 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: carbuzz.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

The Japan-based Toyota subsidiary was recently caught cheating in a web of misconduct that lasted over 20 years. Now the Hino reputation is so damaged, that even the majority stakeholder Toyota is distancing itself from the truckmaker. The latest move against Hino has been the removal of the company from the Commercial Japan Partnership Technologies Corporation (CJPT).

Toyota, the majority stakeholder, does not see the Hino brand as a suitable partner for its next-gen zero-emissions commercial trucks. Hino had already been a member of the partnership for approximately a year, but the involvement made no sense after their emissions-cheating was exposed.



Read Article


Toyota Removes Own Trucking Subsidiary Out Of EV Partnership For Cheating

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)