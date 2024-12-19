Toyota Reportedly Building A Maverick Killing Compact Pickup

Toyota's expansion plan includes several new models, one of which might be a compact pickup with unibody construction that is supposedly in the works and could launch in a couple of years in Brazil.

According to Motor1's Argentina arm, the yet-unnamed workhorse's arrival was reportedly shared with Brazilian dealers during a strategy meeting. The model is expected to make use of the TNGA construction, with various applications of this platform being used across multiple models.

For instance, the Yaris and Lexus LBX use the TNGA-B, the Corolla and Corolla Cross use the TNGA-C, whereas the 4Runner, Land Cruiser, and Lexus GX are based on the TNGA-F. The TNGA-K is reserved for the Camry, Century SUV, Crown, and others, the TNGA-L for the Mirai, Lexus LC, and LS, and the e-TNGA for the bZ4X and Lexus RZ.